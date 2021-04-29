Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.0 days.

MGDDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MGDDF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.31.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

