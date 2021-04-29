Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 164 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,490.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,622.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,524.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,583.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,136.87 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $570.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

