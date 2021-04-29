Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $592,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

