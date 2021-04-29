Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 60 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $393.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.66 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

