Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 17,800 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

