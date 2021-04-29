Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 67,419 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 277.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.