Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

