Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Compass in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

COMP opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

