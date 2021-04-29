Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $1.02

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $906,317.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 312.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,102.27 or 1.00249714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00041051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.79 or 0.01221044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.41 or 0.00531255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.13 or 0.00392926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00184191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003825 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,846,965 coins and its circulating supply is 10,559,913 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

