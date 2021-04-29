CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $5.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 832,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,552.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $146.95.

Get CONMED alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.