Conning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

