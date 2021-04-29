Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

