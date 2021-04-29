Conning Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Shares of IQV opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average is $183.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.