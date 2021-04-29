Conning Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $236.72 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.92. The company has a market capitalization of $640.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

