Conning Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.