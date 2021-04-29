Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Raised to $23.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.20% from the company’s previous close.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Constellium by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after buying an additional 644,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

