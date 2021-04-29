Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CSTM opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 134.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Constellium by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $20,470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

