Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits Market Cap of $7.01 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $201,424.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00835847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00098905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.