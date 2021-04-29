Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

