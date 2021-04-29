Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in April

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.