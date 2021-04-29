Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.55. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

