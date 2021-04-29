Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,602. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

