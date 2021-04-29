CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.11 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $21,646.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000510 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00129739 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

