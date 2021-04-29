Contrasting Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 5.14% 2.29% 1.17% Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rayonier and Washington Prime Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Rayonier presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.14%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.90%. Given Washington Prime Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Rayonier.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and Washington Prime Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $711.60 million 7.10 $59.10 million $0.46 79.17 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.09 $4.27 million $1.18 2.05

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rayonier beats Washington Prime Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

