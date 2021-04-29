Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,354 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $40,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of AQN remained flat at $$16.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

