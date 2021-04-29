Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $2,733,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $24,243,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

