Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $43.50 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $43,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,618.69 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

