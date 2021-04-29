Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the quarter. Monro accounts for approximately 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.24% of Monro worth $49,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,517. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

