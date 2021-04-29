Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 942,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

UMH traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 1,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $916.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.