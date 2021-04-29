Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

CMMC opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$920.63 million and a PE ratio of 24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.24. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

