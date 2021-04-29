Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $420.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $420.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

