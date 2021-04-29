Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,692,000.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $431.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.80. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $220.57 and a 1 year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

