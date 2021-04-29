Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.75. 176,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,635. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. The company has a market capitalization of $314.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

