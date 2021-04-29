Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,512,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.84. 10,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $163.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

