Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.20. 5,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

