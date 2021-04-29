Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $636.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

