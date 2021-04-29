Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.95.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.77. 2,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,756. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

