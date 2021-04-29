Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 842 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $92.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

