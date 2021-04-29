Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 35.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $395.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

