Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,492 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in First Solar by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,158 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.