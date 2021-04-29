Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 97.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $87,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $79.06 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

