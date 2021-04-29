CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $116.00 at Barclays

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $885,875.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

