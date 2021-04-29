Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,062,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $247.00. 210,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,909. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $126.11 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.02.

