Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 19,354 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,136 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.85. 148,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

