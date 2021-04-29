Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 213,859 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 213,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,292,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,805,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,857. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

