Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

DUK stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $99.43. 60,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,243. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

