Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 266,002 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,002 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,755 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $18,513,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 239,608 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,448,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,874,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.08. 22,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,492. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

