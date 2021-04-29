Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.90. 6,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

