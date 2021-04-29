Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Capri by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

