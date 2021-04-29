Country Trust Bank Has $144.25 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $144,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 194,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Microsoft by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 634,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $171.88 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

